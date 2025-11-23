Ryan Day's Ohio State entered Saturday’s matchup against Rutgers facing a major challenge — playing without two of its premier wide receivers, as Jeremiah Smith and Carnell Tate, dynamic playmakers who have been central to the Buckeyes’ offensive identity, did not dress for the game.

Yet the Buckeyes still rolled to a convincing victory, putting up 42 points without either star on the field. With ‘The Game' against Michigan looming the following week, the conversation quickly shifted to the availability status of Smith and Tate. Ryan Day was asked directly after the win, offering only the standard injury guidance the program typically provides.

“Yeah, I mean, the only thing I'll say really is that they are day-to-day, and the staff and those guys are working really hard to get ready to play next week,” said Day.

Ohio State’s long-standing policy is to keep injury specifics private, but Day’s comments made clear that both receivers will undergo an aggressive push to be ready for one of the hottest rivalries in college football.

Tate has now missed three straight contests, while Smith has been sidelined since exiting late in the first half of the Buckeyes’ win against UCLA. Their absence has created opportunities for others, and the roster responded. Tight end Max Klare produced a breakout performance, posting a season-high seven receptions for 105 yards and a touchdown. Walk-on senior David Adolph earned his first career start and added two catches for 23 yards.

Day also praised the team’s focus and resilience, saying after the game.

“I felt like the guys had a really good week of work in terms of focus, and it was an opportunity for guys to step up in different ways,” Day said. “And so whether it was defense special teams, or on offense, nobody really flinched.”

Now all eyes turn to Ann Arbor, where Day, who is 1-4 against the Wolverines (9-2) as Ohio State’s head coach, faces immense pressure entering the sport’s greatest rivalry game. With the defending champions playing exceptionally well in the season holding a clean (11-0) record, however eager for redemption, the potential return of Smith and Tate could become a defining storyline. Whether Ohio State can deliver when it matters most will soon be answered on the field.