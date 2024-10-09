The Colorado football program has made promising strides through the first part of the 2024 season. The Buffaloes improved to a 4-1 record after their 48-21 win over the UCF Knights. Colorado has beaten stout competition, including the stateside Colorado State football squad. CSU has been caught amid NIL rumors amid a resurfacing of news, and Deion Sanders gave a fresh take on the matter.

In 2023, news surfaced that Colorado State football QB Brayden Folwer-Nicolosi was allegedly offered as much as $600,000 in NIL money from other schools to leave the program. Folwer-Nicolosi later spoke about his decision to stay with the program, prioritizing the growth he has had with the Rams over money.

Deion Sanders revealed his thoughts on the NIL and transfer portal landscape in a press availability in early October, per Rivals on X (formerly Twitter):

“There needs to be a rule NCAA-wise, that if [wanting to leave a program] is your course of action, let them go and start their next journey with whatever team that it is that they've already been talking to because they've already been talking. Just like the two guys at Colorado State… How are you offered $600,000, and you didn't get in the portal?” Sanders stated.

Deion Sanders called further attention to the NIL tactics at play for athletes. To answer Sanders' question, it is unclear how teams would be able to make such large offers to athletes without them officially entering the transfer portal.

“Why can none of ya'll answer that question?” Sanders asked. “How are you offered $600,000, and you didn't get in the portal? I got time [to talk about this] today.”

The Colorado football program went through a mass transfer portal exodus during the offseason. They lost several conjurors on both sides of the ball, but it has not stopped them from starting 2024 hot. The Buffaloes still have plenty more competition left, but if they keep up their efforts, they will have a chance to make noise in Big 12 Conference play.