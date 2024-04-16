The transfer portal is wide open and there are several big names still available. There's at least one running back gaining momentum and it sounds like Deion Sanders is trying to land him for Colorado football.
Reports indicate that the Buffaloes are one of several programs hosting Ohio State transfer, Dallan Hayden, according to Steve Wiltfong of On3. This would be a big pick-up for the Colorado football team, but they clearly have a ton of competition to land the star running back.
“NEWS: Former Ohio State RB Dallan Hayden has heard from Colorado, Auburn, Louisville, UCLA, Virginia Tech, and Georgia Tech since entering the transfer portal.”
Hayden hasn't played much since joining the Buckeyes. However, he's proven to be reliable with his limited opportunities. After two season playing for the Ohio State football program, Dallan Hayden recorded 663 rushing yards and six rushing touchdowns in 130 attempts. His 5.1 yards per attempt average is what's sticking out the most to other programs like Colorado football.
Hayden is a running back that tends to go north and south. He doesn't offer much help in the passing game. However, he can be a reliable option in the back field for any team needing to improve the rushing attack. He'd make an excellent addition to Deion Sanders' offense and could help Colorado football control the clock. Especially if they're holding a lead late in the game.
Look for Dallan Hayden to make a decision soon, as he has a plethora of options available to him right now. With several programs playing their spring games, these teams will want to get him on their rosters well before the summer kicks off.
Colorado football's transfer competition for Dallan Hayden
Outside of Colorado football, Dallan Hayden has programs like Auburn, Louisville, UCLA, Virginia Tech, and Georgia Tech. Depending on the depth chart for those programs, Hayden should find himself in a situation where he's the starting running back.
That's exactly what Hayden needs to improve his NFL Draft stock moving forward. Whichever program gives him the most playing time will likely land the star running back. So, it'll be interesting to see where he goes.
Deion Sanders can potentially persuade the young running back to the Buffaloes. But Auburn is a prime landing spot considering they're in the SEC. Louisville and UCLA are also great options for Dallan Hayden, as they're both relatively big programs themselves. Virginia Tech would be a great place for Hayden as he'd likely earn a starting role. The same can be said about Georgia Tech.
Keep an eye out for more updates regarding Dallan Hayden. With summer right around the corner, he should be making his final decision soon. But overall, Hayden will likely make his choice based on where he can play and improve his NFL Draft stock.