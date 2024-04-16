Colorado football is getting some bad news as the transfer portal opens on Tuesday. The Buffaloes are losing several players to the portal, per ESPN. The defections are on both sides of the ball as the program prepares to enter its first season in Big 12 play.
Colorado's losses
Colorado football is seeing at least five players enter the portal, at time of writing. The Buffaloes lost: wide receiver Tar’Varish Dawson, offensive tackle Savion Washington, safety Myles Slusher, offensive lineman David Conner and defensive lineman Chazz Wallace. It is not certain how many more players will choose to leave Deion Sanders' program.
The players gave a mixture of production to the Colorado football program in 2023. Washington started nine games on the offensive line for Colorado, while Dawson started four games after coming into the program from Auburn, per 247 Sports. Wallace started four games on the team's defensive line, after coming over from Old Dominion. Slusher started the team's first game of the 2023 season, against TCU.
The Buffaloes finished the season 4-8 under head coach Deion Sanders. It was Sanders' first year in Boulder, and it finished with disappointment after a 3-0 start. The Buffaloes lost eight of their final nine games, and struggled to stop opposing offenses. Sanders is expected to dip into the transfer portal this offseason to help plug holes on both sides of the ball. Sanders' son Shedeur is the team's starting quarterback and has expressed excitement at being able to build from the portal.
It's not all bad news for the Buffaloes with the portal entries. Colorado has a lot of talent coming in from its 2024 recruiting class, and one of the top offensive linemen in the country has set a visit with the program. Arkansas offensive tackle transfer Andrew Chamblee has set a visit to Colorado, per ESPN. Chamblee is one of the most sought after linemen in the transfer portal this offseason.
Colorado a Big 12 member
Colorado football is leaving the Pac-12 conference and heading to the Big 12 for 2024 competition. The Buffaloes are joining Arizona, Arizona State and Utah in the Big 12. There's a power void expected at the top of the Big 12, as Texas and Oklahoma have bolted for the SEC. Sanders and the Buffaloes are expected by the school's fans to compete for the top spot in their new league.
The Buffaloes start their 2024 season on August 31 against North Dakota State. The Buffaloes also have non conference matchups with Nebraska and Colorado State, before playing their first Big 12 conference game against Baylor.