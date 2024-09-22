Colorado football never gave up on Saturday against Baylor. The Buffaloes gave up 21 points in the second quarter, imploding and going into halftime down 28-17. However, Colorado football rallied and pushed the game to overtime on a miracle Hail Mary from Shedeur Sanders to LaJohntay Wester. The Buffaloes were then able to pull away in overtime and get a crucial win against Baylor.

Colorado football coach Deion Sanders was in great spirits following the game. Sanders was complimentary of his coaching staff and players as they celebrated the victory.

“Great, great, great, great win,” Sanders said after the game, per Jake Schwanitz. “The young men were resilient. They never gave up, never surrendered. The coaches kept inspiring. I don’t like how it played out but I love the results. I think we’re so much better than we show you at times. I want to apologize to our opposition for how we stormed the field, I didn’t get an opportunity to shake [Aranda’s] hand. I don’t like what happened at the end of the game but I love it. We have a fan base that’s phenomenal.”

Fans rushed the field after the game, which made it impossible to do the traditional post-game handshake.

Heisman hopeful Travis Hunter made the play of the night. Hunter forced a fumble at the one yard line in overtime. The ball was fumbled out the back of the end zone, which ended the game. Hunter was all smiles afterwards.

“I knew they were coming at me,” Hunter said of the last play. “They didn’t think I could tackle, so I had to show them.”

This game comes nearly 30 years after the “Miracle at Michigan” when Colorado football beat the Wolverines on a Kordell Stewart 64-yard Hail Mary to Michael Westbrook.

The FOX telecast of the game showed the 30-year-old highlight just seconds before Sanders connected with Wester, making history once again.