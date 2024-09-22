In the first Big 12 game for Colorado football, the Buffaloes and Baylor Bears gave college football fans a game to remember: an exhilarating contest that ended with Colorado clinching a 38-31 overtime victory.

The game, filled with dramatic twists and breathtaking plays, prompted high praise from sports personalities, with Robert Griffin III tweeting, “That was one of the greatest Big 12 openers I have ever seen. Baylor and Colorado earned themselves a standing ovation from all of College Football for that one 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾.”

The climax of the game came from Colorado’s quarterback Shedeur Sanders, who connected with LaJohntay Wester for a miraculous 43-yard Hail Mary touchdown as time expired, sending the game into overtime tied at 31. This moment of sheer brilliance not only showcased Sanders’ poise but also highlighted Wester's ability to come up big under the most intense pressure.

Colorado football wins in an overtime thriller

The excitement didn't wane in overtime. Colorado's freshman running back, Micah Welch, quickly found the end zone, tipping the scales in favor of the Buffaloes. Baylor appeared ready to answer back, marching down to the one-yard line. However, in a heart-stopping turn of events, a huge hit by Colorado cornerback Travis Hunter forced Baylor's Dominic Richardson to fumble the ball. The ball was recovered by Colorado in the end zone for a touchback, effectively ending the game.

Skip Bayless captured the momentous play on X, noting, “GUESS WHO DISLODGED THE BALL AND SAVED THE GAME — TRAVIS HUNTER, WITH HIS SHOULDER INTO THE BALLCARRIER AT THE 1 YARD LINE. WHAT A GAME FOR HIM AND SHEDEUR.”

The pandemonium that ensued was fitting for such a climactic finish, with CU fans prematurely storming the field, bringing down a goalpost in anticipation of a win that had yet to be confirmed. The celebration was momentarily paused as officials reviewed the play, but once the fumble call was upheld, the victory celebrations officially kicked off.

This win is a significant feather in the cap for first-year head coach Deion Sanders, demonstrating his ability to lead his team in high-stakes situations. Sanders' performance, especially the Hail Mary pass, will likely be remembered as one of the season's defining moments, emphasizing his emergence as a clutch player in college football.

The defeat was a tough pill to swallow for Baylor, which saw a potential game-tying drive evaporate in the most agonizing way possible. Yet, the game itself was a spectacle of college football at its finest, full of passion, drama, and an unforgettable conclusion in which we saw a Colorado overtime win.