Baylor will meet Colorado on Saturday at Folson Field. It will be a big battle as we share our college football odds series and make a Baylor-Colorado prediction and pick.

Baylor destroyed the Air Force Falcons 31-3 last weekend. A 6-3 halftime lead turned into a blowout after a big third quarter. Significantly, Sawyer Robertson went 18 for 24 with 248 yards passing. Bryson Washington ran the ball 12 times for 106 yards and a touchdown. Likewise, Dominic Richardson ran nine times for 48 yards. Richard Reese caught eight passes for 47 yards and a touchdown. Meanwhile, Ashtyn Hawkins had four catches for 81 yards, while Josh Cameron had five receptions for 63 yards.

The Bears had 20 first downs and went 4 for 10 on third down. They also had 478 total yards. Things got sloppy, as they turned the ball over three times and allowed one sack. Yet, the defense forced three turnovers.

Colorado dominated Colorado State 28-9 last weekend. Shedeur Sanders was excellent, going 36 for 49 with 310 yards passing and four touchdowns. Micah Welch had nine rushes for 65 yards. Meanwhile, Travis Hunter was electric, with 13 catches for 100 yards and two touchdowns. Lajohntay Wester had five catches for 80 yards and two scores. Also, Will Sheppard added seven catches for 61 yards.

The Buffaloes finished with 23 first downs and went 5 for 11 on third down. They also had 419 total yards. However, they also turned the ball over once and took a sack. The four turnovers the defense forced helped turn the tide, in addition to the two sacks. Yet, 12 penalties is way too much.

Here are the College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Baylor-Colorado Odds

Baylor: +1.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +104

Colorado: -1.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -125

Over: 49.5 (-115)

Under: 49.5 (-105)

How to Watch Baylor vs. Colorado

Time: 8 PM ET/5 PM PT

TV: FOX

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Baylor Could Cover The Spread/Win

Baylor must do everything it can to get the offense going in a hostile environment. Ultimately, that means it will all start with the quarterback and how well has can distribute the football.

Robertson has 315 passing yards. Now, he must do more to lead this offense. Running back Dawson Pendergrass ran just four times for 13 yards in the last game. Unfortunately, that will not be acceptable for a guy who has rushed 30 times for 144 yards and a touchdown. Reese has also been an efficient runner. So far, he has rushed 35 times for 140 yards and a score.

The receiving core has been great. Cameron has eight receptions for 136 yards and one touchdown. Likewise, Hawkins has six catches for 118 yards and a score. Michael Trigg has 10 receptions for 109 yards and a touchdown.

The defense has been solid. Treven Ma'ae has 1.5 sacks and nine solo tackles. Likewise, Keaton Thomas has generated 16 solo tackles and one interception. Matt Jones has tallied 19 solo tackles.

Baylor will cover the spread if they can run the ball better and avoid turning the ball over to give Colorado more chances. Then, they need to get the Colorado offense off the field and force turnovers.

Why Colorado Could Cover The Spread/Win

Deion Sanders understands the challenge ahead. Ultimately, this Big 12 opener will be a great game, and Colorado can thrive if it sticks to its game plan.

Sanders has passed for 999 yards, nine touchdowns, and two interceptions. Now, he must continue to roll through the air. Micah Welch has had only one game and somehow leads the team in rushing with 65 yards. Unfortunately, running the ball is not a priority, and it might hurt the Buffaloes down the line.

Hunter has been exceptional. So far, he has 3o receptions for 342 yards and five touchdowns. Jimmy Horn Jr. has been great, with 14 catches for 246 yards and a touchdown. Likewise, Wester has 14 receptions for 158 yards and three touchdowns while Sheppard has 12 catches for 143 yards.

The defense has been opportunistic, which has helped them succeed. Dayon Hayes has 10 solo tackles and two sacks. Meanwhile, DJ McKinney has been a tackling machine, with 15 solo tackles. Travis Hunter has generated seven solo tackles and one interception.

Colorado will cover the spread if it can establish a ground game and then continue moving the ball through the air. Then, the defense must remain opportunistic and generate turnovers while sacking the quarterback.

Final Baylor-Colorado Prediction & Pick

Baylor is 3-0 against the spread, while Colorado is 1-2 against the odds. Additionally, Baylor is 1-0 against the spread on the road, while Colorado is 0-1 against the spread at home. Baylor leads the head-to-head series 16-7. However, Colorado has looked a little better. The Buffaloes are at home. Consequently, the home crowd will be in a frenzy, which will cause issues for the Bears. Take the Buffaloes to cover the spread at home.

Final Baylor-Colorado Prediction & Pick: Colorado -1.5 (-110)