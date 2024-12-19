Colorado football head coach Deion Sanders has always shown support for his star two-way player, Travis Hunter. The head coach spoke with Pacman Jones about how the star receiver and defensive back could end up with an AFC team.

“The (Las Vegas) Raiders could take Cam [Ward], or they could pick Travis Hunter,” Sanders said.

Before Sanders dropped that quote, he eluded that the New York Giants would secure the No. 1 pick and draft his son, Shedeur Sanders, however, for the No. 2 spot, that presents an interesting question. The Raiders are in desperate need of a quarterback. After the Gardner Minshew II experiment has failed, and backup Aidan O'Connell hasn't improved much, they'll hope for a rest.

The AFC franchise hasn't had a Pro Bowl quarterback since Derek Carr. Despite that, Hunter's talent is too much to pass up. Someone who wants and can play both sides of the ball is unheard of in the NFL. Because of his talents and efforts, Hunter took home the Heisman Trophy, beating out Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty.

Deion Sanders thinks Travis Hunter will go to an AFC team

Even if the Raiders select a quarterback, there are plenty of options and AFC teams who will be high in the draft. For example, the Jacksonville Jaguars and the New England Patriots could be right behind Las Vegas. Both of those teams have a franchise quarterback, with Trevor Lawrence and Drake Maye, respectfully.

With that being said, the Jaguars have a nice offense, but their defense has been up to par. They've consistently been one of the worst defenses in the league. That being said, adding someone like Hunter can bring a potential lockdown corner to one side of the field. Simultaneously, he can be an elite threat for Lawrence to throw to.

For New England, it's clear that Drake Maye is their guy. After all, they selected him with the No. 3 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Adding Hunter will strengthen their receiving core and give Maye that No. 1 guy to throw to. So far this season, the Patriots have the least receiving yards of any team in the league.

Wherever Hunter ends up, it'll likely be a top pick. If it's an AFC team, that's great for him. If it's an NFC team, it's the same thing. He'll have an opportunity to show why he won the Heisman Trophy as he approaches the NFL. Either way, Hunter will be off the board quickly and can easily land with an AFC team.