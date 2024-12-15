Following months of anticipation and endless debates, Colorado wide receiver and cornerback Travis Hunter is officially the 2024 Heisman Trophy winner. The sensational talent beats out running back Ashton Jeanty and quarterbacks Cam Ward and Dillon Gabriel to seize the most coveted individual prize in college sports.

Those four athletes comprised a scintillating crop of finalists, but this ceremony had long been expected to be a coronation for the two-way star. Despite the Buffaloes not gaining entry into the 12-team playoff bracket, there is a strong case to be made that Hunter is the face of the sport in 2024. His relentless drive to showcase his unique skill set resulted in him playing more than 1,200 total snaps. He also has the statistics to back up the achievement.

Travis Hunter caps off unforgettable campaign with Heisman

Hunter displayed a truly lethal connection with Colorado quarterback and close friend Shedeur Sanders, totaling 92 receptions for 1,152 yards and 14 touchdowns (second-best in nation). Aside from being a core piece of the Buffs' explosive offense, the 21-year-old also did his part to drastically improve the team's defense this season. He recorded four interceptions, 11 passes defensed and one forced fumble.

But the greatest proof of Hunter's Heisman worthiness might come in the form of the program's record. Colorado football went 9-3 in their first season back in the Big 12 Conference, their highest win total since 2016. Deion Sanders helped bring the Buffaloes back from the dead in just two years, and Travis Hunter (and Shedeur Sanders) is a major part of that meteoric revival.

Ashton Jeanty deserves his own share of the spotlight, though, as he plowed through defensive lineman on his way to a stupendous 2,497 rushing yards, 30 total touchdowns and a forthcoming appearance in the College Football Playoff. He would win the Heisman Trophy on many nights, but Hunter's versatile excellence carries the vote this year.

His transcendent impact on Colorado and college football in general will now forever be acknowledged in the form of this legendary award.