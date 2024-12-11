As this NFL season grinds along, it's clear that the New York Giants and Las Vegas Raiders have a glaring need at quarterback. The Giants recently said goodbye to their six-year experiment with Daniel Jones. The Raiders, meanwhile, have been searching for stability at the position for two seasons after Derek Carr left Sin City.

Thankfully, with both teams struggling, New York (No. 1) and Las Vegas (No. 2) have the top selections in the 2025 NFL Draft. In the latest mock draft from ESPN, with those top selections, the Giants and Raiders find answers at quarterback that could finally give stability at the position.

Who do the Giants take in the 2025 NFL Draft?

In ESPN's mock draft, with the first pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, the New York Giants take Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders.

Sanders' arrival would give the Giants a legitimate chance to reshape their future and bring stability to a position that has been a primary source of frustration in recent years. He was nothing short of sensational during his final season in Colorado. It's not far-fetched to believe he would be just as sensational right away in the NFL.

After transferring from Jackson State, where he earned four offensive SWAC honors, Sanders quickly proved that he could excel in the Power Five. In his 2024 season, he threw for 3,926 yards, with 35 touchdowns and just eight interceptions, while leading the Buffaloes to a top-25 finish.

His strong arm, accuracy on deep throws, and 74.2% completion rate highlight his effectiveness as a passer. Additionally, his four rushing touchdowns this season showcase his athleticism. Sanders would be a perfect fit with New York and makes sense as the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Which quarterback lands with the Raiders in ESPN's latest mock draft?

For the Raiders, meanwhile, ESPN has them taking Miami Hurricanes superstar Cam Ward with the second pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Other than Sanders, Ward has been arguably the best quarterback in college football this season. He has led the Hurricanes to a near-perfect season and has consistently showcased excellent arm strength and electric mobility, which will stand out in the NFL.

Ward is completing 67.4 percent of his passes for 4,123 yards, 36 touchdowns, and seven interceptions. He’s not a dynamic athlete but has enough speed and agility to extend plays by moving in the pocket and scrambling. He has a cannon for an arm, has improved his accuracy every year, and plays confidently and aggressively.

The only drawback for Ward is that, unlike Sanders, the Miami Hurricane prospect is incredibly raw. The Raiders would have to wait for Ward to develop, refine his footwork and fundamentals, and adjust to the NFL game. If Las Vegas can remain patient, they'll have a franchise star in Ward.