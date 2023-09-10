Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James couldn't be more hyped up after watching Deion Sanders and Colorado football destroy Nebraska during Saturday's showdown at Folsom Field.

Sanders and his new-look Buffaloes were making their home debut on the season. And just like what Coach Prime promised after he said prior to the game that “ain't nobody whooping us at the crib,” they more than delivered.

The Buffaloes won over Matt Rhule and his Cornhuskers, 36-14, with Shedeur Sanders leading the way with 393 yards and two touchdowns on 31-of-42 pass completion. Sanders also rushed for one TD in an absolutely phenomenal performance, while Tar'varish Dawson Jr. added one more score on the ground.

Nebraska did try to fight back in the second half, but Colorado football was just too good.

As the whole sports world celebrated Sanders' victory and mocked Rhule for their early struggles, James joined in the fun and expressed his delight for the Buffaloes. On X, formerly Twitter, the Lakers forward exclaimed “PRIME TIME!!!!! 2-0.”

Deion Sanders and Colorado football are on a roll, and they definitely deserve all the praise and attention they are getting. While plenty of critics have pointed out that they haven't faced a real contender just yet, it shouldn't be forgotten that the Buffaloes were coming off a year when they won just one game.

After Sanders' arrival, it's clear that they are taking positive steps in the right direction. And that's worthy of celebration and acknowledgement.

With the way the Buffaloes are playing, don't be surprised if LeBron James keeps talking about them aside from his Ohio State football team.