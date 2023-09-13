Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders is always a sound-bite machine, but today he gave us a new quotable that I know we didn't expect in the middle of September. Sanders was asked by a reporter at his weekly coaches press conference if he's taking the time to soak in the early success of his team and enjoy the moment. Sanders replied as only he can.

“Not really. I don't have time to enjoy the moment…Santa don't have time. You know? He gotta deliver the gifts. He ain't got time to enjoy his cookies. I ain't got time for that. I gotta keep going. I gotta keep this machine going and make sure we stay on the right path and make sure that we're locked in and focused on the right things.”

Sanders's arrival at Colorado has surely been a gift to a Colorado Buffaloes team that was 1-11 last season. His Buffaloes team was able to pull off an upset win over then-17th-ranked TCU 45-42 in front of a national audience and doubters who said that his team would be the worst roster in the FBS. The Buffaloes then followed up that season-opening win with a dominant 36-14 home victory over rival team the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

Sanders and his team will once again draw national attention when they play in-state rival Colorado State on Saturday. The game will be broadcast on ESPN at 10 PM EST.