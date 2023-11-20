As Colorado football struggles, Deion Sanders and his staff were forced to deal with a recruiting blow, losing a three-star recruit.

Colorado football head coach Deion Sanders recently spoke about recruiting while his team struggled on the field. Sanders spoke about players choosing to not look back, but focus on the future and how they fit in with the Buffaloes. Apparently, some recruits aren't liking what they see regardless.

On Sunday, news broke that three-star recruit Talan Chandler, an interior offensive lineman, was decommitting from Colorado in order to accept an offer to play at Missouri, per On3.com's Hayes Fawcett.

The 6-foot-4, 295-pound Chandler committed to Colorado football back in February of 2023. But the Nevada (MO) High star couldn't pass up the opportunity to remain close to where he grew up and play in the SEC.

“Mizzou was a dream school for me. Being able to stay home and play in the SEC is an unbelievable opportunity. It was a very hard decision and I have so much love and appreciation for CU and the coaching staff. Ultimately me and my family decided Mizzou was best for me and my future,” Chandler said on the decision to flip to Missouri.

Chandler had chosen Colorado football over Eastern Michigan and UNLV. But even after he committed to Sanders and Colorado, Chandler stayed in touch with Missouri and its coaching staff. The lineman even attended Missouri's 36-7 victory over Tennessee last Saturday.

Although he decided to flip his commitment, Chandler had nothing but good things to say and Sanders and his program.

“First off, I would like to say thank you to the University of Colorado and all of the coaching staff for the unbelievable opportunity they gave me and the love they showed. Coach Prime and the recruiting staff, the support you showed me and my family was amazing and I appreciate it… I will always hold CU in a special place in my heart.”