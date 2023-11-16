Colorado football head coach Deion Sanders responded to rumors about rival schools lying to recruiters about his future with the program.

The rumormongers claim Coach Prime will coach somewhere else in the 2024 NCAA season and beyond. Sanders quickly shot down those rumors on Wednesday, per 247Sports (via CBS Sports' Dean Straka).

“I don't talk about any other coaches or teams or staffs,” Deion Sanders said.

“I am not going to put you down so I can stand up. I've never been that type of player or person in my life. But all these other schools are telling these young men and their families I am not going to be (at Colorado,” Sanders continued.

“They think that we're going to be so successful that I am going to leave. So they understand what we possess and the potential we possess. But that's not true,” Deion Sanders emphasized.

Deion Sanders says other schools are telling recruits he won't be at Colorado in 2024 amid Texas A&M rumors – CBS Sports https://t.co/LNzSKJ7mAo — Sports Life (@SportsGrad2010) November 16, 2023

Deion Sanders and the persistent Texas A&M rumors

The rampant speculations about Sanders' future with Colorado football is linked to Jimbo Fisher's recent dismissal from Texas A&M. Sanders claims other schools make recruits believe he is going to replace Fisher next season.

The media has intensified Deion Sanders' candidacy for Texas A&M football's head coaching position. ESPN's Stephen A. Smith has been vocal on Sanders becoming Texas A&M's next head coach.

“That's what I've been saying: Deion Sanders in the SEC. With that vault that they have available to them. Them hogs that he could recruit. He doesn't have them at Colorado, and he ain't going to get them,” Stephen A. Smith said on Tuesday.

For his part, Sanders hasn't shared his thoughts on the possibility.

Colorado football has won just one of its past seven games since a scintillating 3-0 start under Deion Sanders. They hope to end their four-game losing skid with a win over Washington State football on Saturday.