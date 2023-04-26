A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes just recently lost a big talent from 2022, with wide receiver Montana Lemonious-Craig deciding to enter the transfer portal just after a fantastic performance in an ESPN-televised Spring Game. Lemonious-Craig’s decision has turned a lot of heads, with even Colorado football quarterback Shedeur Sanders — also the son of Deion — taking to social media to sound off about that move.

Some people did not take Shedeur’s reaction to Lemonious-Craig’s transfer nicely, but here’s the Colorado football signal-caller trying to clear the air.

“@Montana_L_Craig my real life homeboy. Why would I get mad at him for doing what’s best for him. I be playing around on live😂. Still spazz his comments on Instagram,” Shedeur said via Twitter.

Lemonious-Craig isn’t the only player leaving Colorado football via transfer portal after the Spring Game, though. Adam Rittenberg of ESPN reported that a total of 18 Buffaloes have entered the portal on Monday.

“Eighteen Colorado players entered the transfer portal Monday as part of a post-spring practice exodus, as new coach Deion Sanders continues to reshape the Buffaloes’ roster,” Rittenberg wrote.

Lemonious-Craig is the most notable of them all, however. He led Colorado football in receptions (23) and was second in receiving yards (359) to go with three touchdowns on 2022. Also transferring from Colorado is wide receiver Jordyn Tyson, who led the Buffaloes in receiving yards (470) and touchdowns (4) last season.

Lemonious-Craig’s transfer portal declaration came on the heels of a fantastic performance in the Spring Game in which he tallied a total of 168 receiving yards and two touchdowns.