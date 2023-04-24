Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

Colorado Football had five players recently enter the college football transfer portal. WR Montana Lemonious-Craig, WR Jordan Tyson, S Tyrin Taylor, LB Shakaun Bowser, and OL Jackson Anderson all entered the portal on Monday, per ESPN.

These transfer portal moves highlight a number of different ones over the past few weeks. In fact, ESPN reports that 17 Colorado football players have entered the portal since mid-April.

Deion Sanders was going to make changes after getting hired by the Buffaloes. However, the program likely didn’t envision losing so many players in such a short amount of time. Nevertheless, Sanders is clearly helping to change the narrative around Colorado football. The spring game alone drew 45,000 fans, a truly impressive showing.

Colorado football also previously added a number of transfers. Their roster features no shortage of talent and it will be interesting to see how they ultimately fare under Deion Sanders’ leadership in 2023. With that being stated, losing players to the transfer portal could negatively impact team chemistry. Fortunately, Sanders offers more than just football knowledge as a coach. He should be able to help keep the locker room morale intact amid the plethora of various departures.

Sanders’ Colorado football program will be one of the most exciting teams to follow for years to come. They may not exactly be ready to compete for a championship just yet, but the Buffaloes are trending in a positive direction.

It will be intriguing to see if the Colorado Buffaloes end up responding after the aforementioned transfer portal moves.