Colorado football lands LSU transfer Quency Wiggins, with Deion Sanders making it his mission to bulk up the trenches

Colorado football has landed LSU transfer Quency Wiggins. Head coach Deion Sanders has been vocal on the Buffaloes' need to acquire new talent and the addition of a former blue-chip recruit is exactly the type of player Colorado needs. Wiggins has the tools to be successful as a 6'6,” 265-pound defensive end. He spent two seasons with the Tigers and decided to pack his bags for a new opportunity.

“Playing for Coach Prime is gonna mean a lot to me and my family,” said Wiggins, per HayesFawcett3 on X.

Sanders and Colorado football lie at the top of transfer portal rankings, holding the No. 1 slot with 12 commits. This includes four blue-chip prospects and seven three-star players. They've been quick to add talent following the end of the regular season, already looking toward 2024 since they didn't qualify for a bowl game.

Sanders and his son Shedeur Sanders have been quoted saying the biggest difference between top teams in the Power Five is the trenches. They've already added a plethora of offensive linemen, making another change to the defense with Wiggins. A player like Wiggins likely moved from a high-class program like LSU to search for more snaps.

It's probable that Wiggins was told he would compete for the started role at the edge position. Colorado football should shift its focus toward adding defensive players in the coming weeks, with most of their attention going toward the offense when the portal opened. The transfer portal gives Colorado football a great chance to speed up the process of becoming a more qualified program, bringing in veteran talent.