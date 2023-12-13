Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes may have gotten an offensive line upgrade.

The Colorado football team got good news on the recruiting front on Tuesday as a three-star former Big Ten lineman, Matthew Bedford, decided to commit to ‘Coach Prime' Deion Sanders and his coaching staff.

On the same day it was also announced that the university created a class centered around Deion Sanders' leadership techniques. The Buffaloes' famous coach made a heartwarming gesture for a CU graduate.

Bedford's recruitment adds a Tennessee native and former top-100 lineman to the mix for Coach Prime in Boulder.

Bedford Adds Size, Bulk to Colorado Football

The former Indiana Hoosier made the announcement on his X page with a direct message about his faith in the team's prospects.

At 6-foot-6, 305 pounds, the Memphis, Tennessee native Bedford will add much needed size and bulk to the Colorado football offensive line in 2024 as it moves back into the Big 12 Conference.

The Buffaloes are hoping for a stellar season as they are set to take on familiar foes next year.

Colorado's 2024 Schedule a Blast From the Past

The Colorado football team is set to play teams next season including Nebraska, a former rival, the Oklahoma State Cowboys, and Kansas Jayhawks.

A softer schedule for 2024 could be just what the doctor ordered for Coach Prime's team as Colorado seeks its first winning NCAA football season since 2016, when Mike MacIntyre was the team's coach.

A blistering start from Sanders' team included Heisman candidacy from Shedeur Sanders, the team's quarterback, and ended with a disappointing 4-8 record. The hope now is that Bedford's enthusiasm becomes infectious in the team's quest for another winning campaign in Boulder.