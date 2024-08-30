Colorado football head coach Deion Sanders has been in the headlines recently, as usual. However, the Buffaloes may be in the headlines for the wrong reasons by the end of Thursday night's game against North Dakota State.

The Buffaloes are down 20-17 to the Bison at halftime, and fans are roasting Sanders' squad online.

“The Colorado defense gets a big DOOM,” Unnecessary Roughness said about North Dakota State quarterback Cam Miller's seven-yard touchdown scamper in the second quarter, via their social media.

“Colorado going for it on 4th down from their own territory in the 2nd quarter vs. North Dakota State b/c they can't get a stop on defense:,” College Sports Only tweeted with a GIF of A-list actor Ryan Gosling giggling.

“Cam Miller seeing the Colorado Defense:,” Ben Houselog tweeted with a video of football analyst and former NFL great Shannon Sharpe eating.

Meanwhile, LakeShowYo compared the Buffaloes' defense to a security guard barely checking people as they walked into a venue, via their social media.

Will Colorado let a possible win against an FCS team slip from its grasp?

Colorado football can't afford to lose to North Dakota State

With the Buffaloes being one of the new Big 12 teams this season, it would be a bad look for them to lose to a non-FBS team to start the year. Colorado was favored coming in, but its defense can't stop a nosebleed thus far.

The Buffaloes may have to rely on Shedeur Sanders, Travis Hunter, and Jimmy Horn to bring home a nail-biting victory. Either way, Sanders will have to answer for his team's uneven performance against inferior competition.

While it's still early, this showing doesn't bode well for Colorado's prospects this year. Nebraska will have its way with the Buffaloes if they don't wake up next week.