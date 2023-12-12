Not only has Deion Sanders made a splash on the field at the University of Colorado, now he's got an NIL course named after him

Since arriving in Boulder last December, Colorado football coach Deion Sanders has made a splash the size of a tidal wave. Not only did Coach Prime turn the Colorado Buffaloes into the talk of the college football world in the first month of the season, but he's somehow seen his celebrity status rise to unprecedented heights. Whether it was starring in an Aflac commercial with Nick Saban or playing a role in Madden 24, to being parodied on Saturday Night Live, to being named Sports Illustrated's Sportsperson of the Year for 2023, Deion Sanders' off-field impact continues to grow. And nowhere has that become more apparent than in Boulder.

Moving forward, students at the University of Colorado will be able to take a course named after Coach Prime himself, according to a tweet from Jimmie Searfoss of The Bold CU and 247 Sports.

Colorado has just announced a new elective course named after Coach Prime. pic.twitter.com/CwnIK3bg4i — Jimmie Searfoss (@JimmieSearfoss) December 12, 2023

In the rapidly ever-changing college sports landscape, having a course devoted to learning about the ins and outs of NIL seems like a necessity at every Division I school. Young athletes should know how to “manage their celebrity, when to best speak into their profit center, advocate for worthy causes, coordinate with sports agents and how to interact with Journalists and the media.” And if there were an individual who has embodied this changing landscape, it's Deion Sanders, a tireless advocate for the advancement of college athletes and someone who has long benefitted from his own NIL.

One final bonus point: the Tuesday/Thursday from 5-6:15 pm time slot for a course was one of my absolute favorites when I was at Florida Gulf Coast University, and even if I never had to worry about how to utilize my own Name, Image and Likeness, this is a course I would've tried my best to take.