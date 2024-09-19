It's hard to tell how good the Colorado football team is through three games, but it's pretty clear that they aren't a threat to win the national championship or anything like that. However, the Buffaloes does have one of the best players in college football as Travis Hunter is a do-it-all threat for Colorado. He could end up bringing a different trophy to Boulder: The Heisman.

Travis Hunter is not only one of the best wide receivers in the country, but he is also one of the best defensive backs in the country. He already has over 300 receiving yards and five touchdowns this season, but he also has 11 total tackles and interception. He is a star, and former Buffalo Joel Klatt thinks that Hunter is on his way to New York.

“Travis Hunter probably belongs in New York,” Joel Klatt said during an appearance on The Herd with Colin Cowherd. “I know it’s only three games but if he continues this at all? Like, at all, a percentage of what he’s doing? He belongs in New York,” said Klatt. “We’re getting to see something we’ve never seen in college football, at least in the modern era. We’ve seen some great players that can play both ways. Maybe they’ll roll out there, maybe return a punt here or there. Not a guy like this. Not a guy that is clearly a guy that could win The Biletnikoff Award and The Thorpe.”

Travis Hunter is a finalist in Joel Klatt's eyes

It doesn't matter how the Colorado football team performs on the field this season, if Travis Hunter continues to play like this, he should be a Heisman finalist. Klatt does have a point. This award is supposed to go to the best player in college football. It doesn't have to be someone on the best team. It doesn't have to be the best quarterback. It should go to the best player in college football. That's what the award is meant to be.

“Again, how is he not in New York?,” Klatt asked. “Regardless of the way the season goes for Colorado. I’m just talking about him as a player. If this really is the most outstanding player in college football, how does Travis, if he can continue this at all – how is he not in New York as a finalist for that trophy? He’s one of the best players in the country. To this point, this guy belongs in New York, at least in the first month of the season.”

If Hunter does continue to play at this level, it's hard to imagine a scenario where Klatt is wrong. Hunter is one of the best players in college football at two different positions. Players like him don't come around very often.

Travis Hunter and Colorado will be back in action this weekend against Baylor for their first Big 12 conference game since leaving the Pac-12. The Buffaloes and Bears will kick off from Folsom Field in Boulder, Colorado at 7:00 ET/5:00 MT. The game will be airing on Fox, and Colorado is currently favored by two points.