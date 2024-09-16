The Colorado football team as a whole isn't great this year, but it's hard to argue that they don't have one of the best players in all of college football in Travis Hunter. Hunter can truly do it all, and he is doing it all for the Buffaloes for the entire game, every game. He plays both offense and defense, and Hunter truly is one of the best wide receivers and one of the best defensive backs in college football.

Travis Hunter would be one of the best players in college football if he just played one position for the Colorado football team, but instead, he dominates at multiple. Fox Sports analyst and former Buffalo Joel Klatt thinks that Hunter is on a path to New York for the Heisman ceremony.

“Colorado's probably not going to the playoff,” Joel Klatt said during a recent episode of his show. “Colorado's probably not winning the national championship, and Travis Hunter probably belongs in New York. I know it's only three games, but if he continues this at all, like at all, a percentage of what he's doing. He belongs in New York.”

Hunter was on the field for 123 snaps of Saturday in Colorado's win against Colorado State, and that was surprisingly a season-low for the star.

“Another 123 snaps,” Klatt continued. “That is bonkers, by the way. And those 123 snaps for Travis Hunter, season low, 59 on offense. 64 on defense. He had 13 catches for 100 yards and two touchdowns. That's like Biletnikoff style numbers. Oh, and he had five tackles and an incredible interception, which he returned for 38 yards. And oh, by the way, he ran down a CSU ball carrier after a 62 yard run. I mean, the guy is just like, he's absolutely phenomenal.”

Travis Hunter is generational

We have seen players in recent college football history play both on offense and defense, but Joel Klatt doesn't think there has been anyone like Travis Hunter for a long time.

“I want to talk about the fact that we're getting to see something that we've never seen in college football,” Klatt said. “At least in the modern era, we've seen some great players that can play both ways, and maybe they'll roll out there and maybe return a punt here or there. Not a guy like this, not a guy that is clearly a guy that could win the Biletnikoff Award and the Thorpe. He's not only in the conversation as one of the best receivers in the country, he's in the conversation as one of the best corners in the country. So again, how is he not in New York? Regardless of the way the season goes for Colorado, I'm just talking about him as a player, if this really is the most outstanding player in college football, how does Travis, if he can continue this at all, how is he not in New York as a finalist for that trophy?”

Not only does Klatt believe that Hunter should be a finalist if he keeps this up, but he thinks that he should win the award if he stays on the pace that he is on.

“And by the way, if he continues it on this pace, and we see him at the end of the year with 12, 1,300 receiving yards, over 100 catches, with 12-13 touchdowns and six to eight interceptions, he should win it,” Klatt concluded.

There's no doubt about it, Travis Hunter is a special talent and he definitely could end up in New York at the end of the year.