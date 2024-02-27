Colorado football's offseason last year was an eventful one with transfers coming and going from left and right, and so far the 2024 season appears to be going down the same path according to the latest news.
Recently, ‘Coach Prime' Deion Sanders dismissed a defensive lineman who had a promising past and potentially bright future. The Buffaloes' transfer portal player with the most to prove was named.
Heading into 2024 the clock is ticking on Coach Prime to construct his team.
Now fans have another clue as to how it will shape up this coming fall football season as yet another dismissal has occurred.
Former Four-Star Tar'Varish Dawson Dismissed
Tar'Varish Dawson came to Boulder as a four-star with high hopes for becoming an impact player with the then-Pac 12 team.
The 5-foot-10 Florida native had 14 catches for 124 yards and a touchdown in 2023 but will no longer be a part of the program as it heads to the Big 12 next season.
Dawson also had two catches for 30 yards during his freshman season in 2022.
The Florida native said he was dismissed by the team after attending to a personal matter last week.
Dawson Shares Thoughts With Former Colorado football Teammates
Dawson said he's disappointed to be leaving the school, whose team went 4-8 last year under Coach Prime.
“I'm disappointed that I'm no longer with my teammates at Colorado,” Dawson told BuffsBeat.
“It's an unfortunate situation, but I'm excited for my future and being able to take my talents elsewhere. I'm thankful for the opportunity Coach Prime and his staff gave me in Boulder. I'm just a kid from Fort Myers like he was and it means a lot. With that said, I'm ready to work and will be entering the transfer portal this spring.”