Deion Sanders is wearing the Utah loss on his sleeve. After Colorado’s football team 53-7 defeat, he called it the worst of his head-coaching career and admitted he hasn’t even gone home, opting to sleep at the facility as he pushes for quick fixes and accountability heading into homecoming week.

“Everyone wants the quick fix, the quick things,” Sanders said when asked about the recent wave of firings across college football. “You’ve got mail order brides too. You can get a BBL, you can come in flat as all know what and leave thick as a snicker. It’s a different country that we live in, we ain’t got patience no more and I don’t either.”

The remarks were shared by Jake Schwanitz on Twitter, underscoring Sanders’ view that college programs increasingly expect instant transformations, and that he’s demanding urgency from himself and Colorado, too.

Context matters here. The Buffaloes didn’t just lose; they were overwhelmed at the line of scrimmage, generating only 140 total yards while Utah gashed them for 422 rushing yards. Sanders said he was out-coached by Kyle Whittingham and has responded by living in the building this week, tightening the focus on fundamentals, personnel clarity, and communication. That all dovetails with his criticism of a sport chasing fast-forward results: he wants change quickly, but he wants it built on work, not shortcuts.

The message to the locker room is blunt: reset the run game, speed up answers versus pressure, and tackle. To the fan base, it’s ownership without spin. Colorado sits at 3-5 and needs a clean stretch against Arizona (homecoming), West Virginia, Arizona State, and Kansas State to reach bowl eligibility. The path isn’t forgiving, but Sanders’ grind-it-out response matches the moment.

Sanders also showed a human touch amid the noise. He staged a scrimmage for seldom-used players, many eyeing the transfer portal, to help them create fresh tape and opportunities elsewhere. Framed as support rather than persuasion, it signaled Colorado would assist players’ futures, even if those futures are outside Boulder.

As for the firings talk, the analogy grabbed headlines, but the point was simple: patience is scarce, pressure is relentless, and results must follow. Sanders’ week on a cot is his answer; now the Colorado football team has to make the work visible on Saturdays.