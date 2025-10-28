Magic Johnson hasn't been pleased with the Michigan State Spartans' performance in the 2025 college football season so far.

Johnson created an unforgettable college basketball career at his alma mater. He won a national championship with them in 1979, coming out as one of the best players to ever represent the Spartans.

The praises he would have for Tom Izzo and the current basketball team wouldn't be present for the football program. They are going through a five-game losing streak, seeing their momentum be nonexistent as they are at risk of being ineligible for a bowl game.

Johnson made his frustrations public on social media on Monday. He said it has been hard for him to support the team, being critical of their offense and overall performance.

“It’s been hard for me to cheer for my Michigan State Football team. They are 0-5 in the Big Ten, the offense is lacking imagination, and the team overall looks uninspired,” Johnson wrote.

What lies ahead for Michigan State football this season

It is clear that Magic Johnson wants his Michigan State Spartans to be successful in the football aspect, not just in basketball.

Michigan State has a 3-5 overall record, losing five straight games to begin Big Ten play. They are 16th in the 18-league standings, only being above the Purdue Boilermakers and Wisconsin Badgers while trailing the Rutgers Scarlet Knights and Maryland Terrapins.

Aidan Chiles hasn't been able to make a major positive impact on the offense amidst the struggles. He's completed 128 passes for 1,392 yards and 10 touchdowns and three interceptions while adding 227 net yards and six touchdowns on the ground after 81 rushes.

Makhi Frazier tops the rushing attack with 108 carries for 493 net yards and three touchdowns. Brandon Tullis follows him with 37 rushes for 142 net yards and two scores.

Nick Marsh stands tall as the Spartans' best receiver with 42 catches for 479 yards and five touchdowns. Omari Kelly comes next with 30 receptions for 435 yards and a score, while Chrishon Mccray caught 16 passes for 231 yards and a touchdown.

The Spartans will look to end their losing streak in their upcoming matchup. They will be on the road, facing the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Nov. 1 at 3:30 p.m. ET.