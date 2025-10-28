Dylan Edwards didn't get a positive injury update when it comes to injury status for the Kansas State Wildcats' upcoming matchup against Texas Tech.

Edwards has only been active for four of the team's eight games this season. He sustained an injury that has since kept him on the sidelines, leaving a hole in the rushing attack.

Unfortunately for Kansas State, the team will have to hold on without Edwards once against, per reporter Derek Young.

“Dylan Edwards will be out again this week. Chris Klieman says the imaging they've received on his lower extremity shows that it's not healed and his body isn't ready yet. They haven't talked about the redshirt part of it yet,” Young wrote.

Throughout the four games Edwards played in, he had 34 rushes for 205 net yards and two touchdowns. He also caught three passes for 17 total yards.

What's next for Kansas State following Dylan Edwards update

Article Continues Below

It's a tough update for Kansas State to get as Dylan Edwards remains on the sidelines. They continue waiting on his return as the offense adapts to his prolonged absence.

The Wildcats have been averaging 31 points per game on offense while conceding 25.8 points per game on defense. Avery Johnson has been efficient with his leadership in the offense, completing 151 passes for 1,792 yards and 15 touchdowns and two interceptions. He also added 255 net yards and five touchdowns on the ground after 66 carries.

Joe Jackson leads the rushing attack while Edwards has been out. He has 95 total carries for 382 net yards and a score. Three players have 20 or more catches in the receiving game. Jayce Brown sits at the top with 36 receptions for 577 yards and four touchdowns. Jaron Tibbs comes next with 32 catches for 403 yards and three touchdowns, while Garrett Oakley caught 25 passes for 271 yards and four touchdowns.

Kansas State has an 8-8 record on the season, including a 3-2 display in Big 12 Play. They sit at the seventh spot of the league standings, above TCU and Iowa State while trailing Arizona State and Utah.

The Wildcats will continue preparation for their upcoming matchup, being at home. They host the No. 13 Texas Tech Red Raiders on Nov. 1 at 3:30 p.m. ET.