Arizona State already navigated life without Sam Leavitt once this month. Ahead of the Utah game, head coach Kenny Dillingham said the QB had been “battling something” since the Sept. 20 Baylor game and called a return “a mini miracle,” before ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported Leavitt would be officially out. That absence paused a hot start in which he piled up 1,039 passing yards with eight TDs (63%) plus 281 rushing yards and five scores through five games.

Arizona State star QB Sam Leavitt is expected to miss this weekend’s game against Iowa State after sustaining an injury in the Houston game, according to Matt Zenitz, who notes that the report comes from Chris Karpman of CBS Sports.

The Sun Devils will again need contingency plans under center as they chase Big 12 positioning with a top-25 defense and an attack built on tempo, RPOs, and QB involvement in the run game.

Practically, that shifts more onus to the ground game, quick perimeter touches, and protection answers that stress blitz rules without asking a backup to be Leavitt on designed keepers.

Expect Dillingham to lean into packaged plays that get the ball out fast, plus motion and formation variety to manufacture easy throws. The defense has been the steadying hand; complementary football, field position, hidden yards, and red-zone efficiency become the margin.

Meanwhile, Dillingham’s broader profile continues to draw attention. As LSU retools after parting with Brian Kelly, the New York Times framed Dillingham as an “anti-Brian Kelly” archetype, 35 years old, energetic and creative, after taking a moribund ASU program to 11–3 and No. 7 with a Playoff berth by Year 2 and a 5–3 start this season. He’s also coaching at his alma mater, a real factor if overtures arrive.

Arizona State’s path against Iowa State is clear: keep the operation on schedule without Leavitt, let the defense dictate, and trust Dillingham’s week-to-week problem-solving to squeeze out enough drives.