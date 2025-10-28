The University of Michigan Wolverines football program and head coach Sherrone Moore have officially closed their long‑running battle with the NCAA, ending a two‑year saga tied to the Connor Stalions sign‑stealing investigation. According to ESPN’s Pete Thamel, both Moore and the Wolverines formally withdrew their appeals of the NCAA’s August 2025 ruling — signaling acceptance of the penalties and putting the scandal to rest while keeping the 2023 national championship intact.

The withdrawals came weeks apart. Moore ended his personal appeal on September 29, and the University of Michigan followed with its institutional withdrawal on October 6. The quiet filings were later confirmed by Thamel and Dan Wetzel, whose joint report detailed the complete closure of the NCAA infractions case.

In an article written by Thamel and Wetzel and later posted to ESPN’s website, the university explained the reasoning behind the decision.

“After careful consideration of the prolonged impact of an appeal on Michigan and our student‑athletes, we have withdrawn our appeal of the NCAA's infractions decision and penalties,” the university said in a statement Monday night.

By ending the appeals, the Wolverines accepted fines totaling $30 million over five years, recruiting restrictions, and a three-game suspension for Moore. Two games have already been served, with one to carry into the 2026 opener. The ruling also included show-cause penalties with two years for Moore, eight for Stalions, and ten for former coach Jim Harbaugh, who is now with the Los Angeles Chargers. Importantly, no wins were vacated and no postseason bans were issued.

The decision marks a strategic pivot toward stability for the Wolverines under Moore, who has guided the Wolverines to a 6‑2 record this season with key wins against Washington and Minnesota. For a program once shadowed by investigation, the move reflects a focus on rebuilding trust and keeping attention on the field.

The saga that once dominated headlines ends with Michigan football keeping its 2023 title, accepting penalties, and moving forward with Moore.