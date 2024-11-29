Shedeur Sanders and Colorado football defeated Oklahoma State in convincing fashion to say the least on Friday, earning a 52-0 victory. LaJohntay Wester and Travis Hunter both had big games, combining for five touchdown receptions. Shedeur Sanders enjoyed a huge game as well, throwing for five touchdowns and 438 yards on 34-41 passing. Sanders made Colorado football history as a result of his incredible effort, per Colorado football beat writer Brian Howell.

“With that TD pass, Shedeur Sanders now has 49 passing yards today, which makes him Colorado's single-season record holder, with 3,537. The previous record was 3,527 by Koy Detmer in 1996,” Howell wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Shedeur Sanders leads Colorado football to big victory over Oklahoma State

Sanders played a tremendous game against Oklahoma State. Colorado, a team that entered Friday's game ranked No. 25 overall, is now 9-3 this season. Although the Buffaloes have not played up to their expectations, they are still enjoying a strong season. Of course, they would like to take a step forward and reach the College Football Playoff next year.

The future is bright with Sanders leading the way. If he remains at Colorado, perhaps the Buffaloes will take that next step and book their ticket to the College Football Playoff in 2025. There is no question that the victory over Oklahoma State was a great way to end their season.

If it wasn't for the 37-21 loss against Kansas last week there is a chance that Colorado would be headed to the College Football Playoff. They had won four games in a row before that defeat. Nevertheless, Colorado football bounced back from the loss.

It remains to be seen who will win the Heisman Award this year, but Travis Hunter may be the favorite after his play on Friday. It would not be surprising to see Shedeur Sanders also receive serious consideration for the award.