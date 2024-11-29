After a dominant win for the Colorado football program, Heisman Trophy frontrunner and college football icon Travis Hunter had a strong message to all of his haters. As a player who holds utmost confidence in his abilities, both on offense and defense, Hunter made sure the haters heard his message loud and clear.

‘They say I can't do it, that I'm not a top receiver, so I had to show 'em,” Hunter said following his historic three-touchdown performance.

It's clear Hunter hears the outside noise of potential Heisman voters thinking he's just being considered for the award because he plays both sides of the ball. However, in a 52-0 win over Oklahoma State, Hunter proved the haters wrong.

And after his performance, he talked his talk, deservedly so.

Considering he's playing on a not-so-adored Colorado football program, the bias against him is strong. Had just about any player in the nation accomplished what Hunter has this season, he'd likely be the unanimous Heisman without much discourse. However, given his attachment to Colorado football and Deion Sanders, there's more chatter surrounding the winner of this award than what's necessary.

Colorado Football's Travis Hunter strengthens Heisman chances

While some claim Ashton Jeanty should be considered for this year's Heisman trophy, Hunter's historic performance against Oklahoma State is just another reason he should win the award. And that's not to discredit Jeanty's season. However, with what Hunter has done this season as both an elite receiver and defensive back, there's no other choice but to crown him.

The haters can yell as loud as they want, but Hunter did exactly what he set out to do today: He showed the nation he's an elite receiver and should be spoken about as such.

And while some might still doubt him regardless, that seems to be one of Hunter's motivations to continue being great.