Colorado football quarterback Shedeur Sanders won a prestigious award during the Buffaloes' game against Oklahoma State. The senior, along with his father, Deion Sanders, and cornerback/wideout Travis Hunter Jr, have been instrumental in this program's rebuild. Two years ago, Deion Sanders took over a Colorado football program coming off a 1-11 season. Now the program is 8-3 with two players, Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter Jr, who are projected to be high first-round NFL draft picks.

The Buffaloes' good news got even better on Senior Day. According to Sports Anchor KKTV Corey Rholdon, it was announced during the game that Shedeur had won the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award for the nation's top quarterback. The news is the cherry on top for one of the best stories in college football this year.



Shedeur Sanders has overcome a lot to become the nation's best quarterback

Shedeur Sanders took the unusual route to become the best quarterback in the country. A four-star recruit, Shedeur decided to join his father, Deion, at the FCS school, Jackson State. Two years and 70 touchdown passes later, the then-junior came into Boulder to take over a struggling program.

Over these two years, Colorado football's main weaknesses have been its offensive line and run game. For two straight seasons, the Buffaloes have ranked last in rushing offense in their conferences by far. In 2023, Colorado football ran for 68.9 yards per game, while in 2024, the program ran for 73.8 yards per contest. That stat is more than 30 yards less than the second-last-place team in the Big 12 in this metric.

Despite that deficiency, Shedeur has gotten better every year. So far, in his second year in Boulder, he has thrown for 30 touchdowns and seven interceptions. The senior's QBR also ranks 13th in the country. Despite his success this season, Sanders has consistently been his teammates' biggest cheerleader, notably Travis Hunter Jr. The cornerback/wideout has been an All-American level player on offense and defense, cementing himself as one of the Heisman Trophy favorites.

Overall, Sanders and Hunter Jr have been at the forefront of a remarkable rebuild. Winning the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award is just the beginning when it comes to the accolades the two are about to rack up.