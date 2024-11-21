When dissecting the 2024 Heisman Trophy race, there aren't many players who seem more deserving than Colorado football's very own, Travis Hunter. And when Colorado football quarterback Shedeur Sanders— son of NFL legend Deion Sanders— was asked about the possibility of said race coming down to him and Hunter, Sanders didn't hold back on who he thought should win this year's trophy, per Troy Renck of the Denver Post.

“Travis Hunter should win the Heisman,” Sanders said. “That is it. I think he’s deserving of it. If it’s between me and him, I want him to get it. I am not a selfish guy. I want him to get it.”

Sanders' name has been thrown around in this year's Heisman Trophy race, however, he doesn't believe anyone other than Hunter deserves it.

Hunter is one of the most tantalizing college football players in recent history, showcasing elite talent on both sides of the football. In the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft, Hunter is getting buzz surrounding his name as being the first wide receiver drafted and the first cornerback drafted if he commits to either side of the ball.

However, it appears the Colorado football unicorn is going to continue working towards becoming a dual-threat in the NFL, too.

Colorado's Travis Hunter looks to play both ways in NFL

Following in the footsteps of his head coach for Colorado football, Hunter has been a two-way player throughout college, and that doesn't appear to change at the level.

Now, this is just according to what he wants. There's a possibility that the NFL team that drafts Hunter prefers him at either wide receiver or cornerback. However, with as much confidence as Hunter has in himself as a dual-threat player on the field, the team that says his name on draft night could be getting two players for the price of one.

Well, that's until his second contract comes around. Hunter's second NFL contract could be one of the largest contracts in the entire league, considering he'd be getting paid for his abilities at both positions.

However, even with aspirations of going to the next level playing both positions, he looks to end his college football journey with at least one final piece of hardware: The 2024 Heisman Trophy.