The 2024 Heisman Trophy race has primarily been between Colorado football's Travis Hunter and Boise State football's Ashton Jeanty. However, following Week 12 of the college football season, Paul Finebaum claims Hunter is this year's Heisman, calling an end to the race.

“I’m very Paul-in on that,” Finebaum said following Hunter's dominant Week 12 performance. “I think it is over. I know there’s a couple of weeks left, but [Hunter], in many ways, won the Heisman before the season because we knew how talented he was. It was just a matter of clearing the rest of the field out. But yesterday, I believe the Heisman pose was properly demonstrated, and he’s got a few more games left. I don’t think he can do any damage, because he is the best player in college football.”

The race isn't actually over since the season is still going, but Finebaum has seen enough. Similar to when a UFC fighter is being pummeled into the ground, the ref has to get in and call the fight before it goes from bad to worse.

This season, the wide receiver-cornerback hybrid for Colorado has been nothing short of spectacular.

In 10 games for Colorado football, Hunter has accumulated 911 yards and nine touchdowns on 74 receptions, adding a touchdown on the ground, too. That's not where it ends with Hunter, as he's totaled 24 tackles, eight passes defended, three interceptions, one tackle for loss, and one forced fumble as a defender.

Against Utah in Week 12, Hunter made five catches for 55-yards and ran for a touchdown. He also made three tackles, a pass break up and an interception.

The 2024 Heisman Trophy is Travis Hunter's award to lose

If he only played one side of the ball, Hunter likely doesn't win the Heisman. But, considering he's playing both positions as well as he has, it's a no-brainer for the Colorado football unicorn to be awarded with the Heisman trophy following his 2024 campaign.

Now, Jeanty's season has been incredible, too, but what Hunter's doing is just nearly impossible to compete with. In any other college football season, Jeanty is likely the Heisman Trophy winner without much competition, especially given his stats this year.

Through 10 games, Jeanty has rushed 256 times for 1,893 yards and 26 touchdowns, adding just shy of 100 yards and a touchdown as a receiver. So, while Jeanty might not beat out Hunter for the Heisman, his 2024 season is wildly impressive and will likely result in Jeanty being drafted relatively high.

Hunter and the Colorado Buffaloes still have two games left on their schedule, and while Finebaum has seen enough, Hunter hasn't technically won the award yet.

There's no sign of Hunter slowing down, especially under the coaching of NFL legend Deion Sanders. When the lights shine bright for Sanders, he wants to shine brighter. And with Hunter being the next coming of Sanders, the dual-threat athlete couldn't have a better voice in his ears.