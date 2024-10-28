Colorado football quarterback Shedeur Sanders once heard and saw his name attached to Heisman Trophy chatter early in the 2024 season.

His heralded teammate Travis Hunter, however, reintroduced himself into the Heisman conversation with a career-best night against Cincinnati on Saturday. This puts CU in an updated dilemma: Which Buffaloes player is truly more deserving of the award?

Sanders' father and head coach Deion Sanders called it “strange” that his son isn't hearing Heisman talk, which he shared via ESPN.

The younger Sanders, though, broke his silence about his chances for the prestigious hardware after the Buffaloes' 34-23 victory over the Bearcats. The quarterback star admitted his reality of a Heisman bid.

“I just want Travis to win,” Sanders said via Romi Bean of CBS News Colorado about his long-time football teammate. “He is the best player in college football hands down, and I'm just excited for him to win it. And that will make my day.”

Hunter erupted for nine catches for 153 yards and scored twice in the 11-point win. He even trended online for his epic backflip in the end zone. Hunter's receiving yardage against the Bearcats also represents a new career high. Furthermore, Hunter broke up four passes while in pass coverage — also representing a new career-best mark.

The wide receiver/cornerback returned from a shoulder injury he sustained against Kansas State to dominate the Bearcats.

Is Shedeur Sanders really slipping in Heisman race?

Hunter catapulted his name back into the Heisman conversations in immediately bouncing back from an injury. But has Sanders witnessed a dip in production?

The Colorado football team still have the Big 12's leader in completion percentage and touchdown throws. Sanders also holds the title of top NFL-ready quarterback ahead of the 2025 draft by longtime analyst Mel Kiper Jr. of ESPN.

Sanders became deadly accurate against a previous 5-2 Bearcats team. He hit 25 completions out of 30 attempts and racked up 323 aerial yards. The senior even completed the first 15 passes he attempted.

He tossed two touchdowns in a game for the third time this season. Sanders additionally has thrown multiple touchdown passes in all but one game this season for Colorado.

However, two more QBs have intensified their own Heisman talk.

Cam Ward of Miami has delivered more yards at 2,746, touchdowns at 24, plus has thrown fewer interceptions with five compared to Sanders. And his Hurricanes stayed unbeaten by dismantling Florida State 36-14.

Dillon Gabriel of Oregon, though, entered the conversation by becoming the NCAA's No. 2 all-time leader in passing yardage against Illinois. Gabriel threw 292 yards and four touchdowns in the 38-9 trouncing of the Fighting Illini. He's got additional leverage through Oregon ranking No. 1 overall.

Hunter isn't the only non-QB generating buzz for college football's best solo honor. Ashton Jeanty of Boise State continues to be a 100-yard rushing threat each week — this time tallying 128 yards against a UNLV defense that did everything to slow him down. Jeanty still has more rushing yards (1,376) than the rest of the nation's running backs.

Sanders may not solidify his name as the fourth candidate invited to New York City come Dec. 14. But for what it's worth, the QB sensation is more comfortable with seeing his top wide receiver Hunter represent Colorado there.