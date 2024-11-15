Colorado football standout quarterback Shedeur Sanders appeared on It Is What It Is podcast, hosted by Mase, Cam'Ron and Treasure Wilson. The 22-year-old signal-caller spoke on his ongoing issues and history with former NFL quarterback Cam Newton.

“My situation personally, it was like just a lot of things that I didn’t really like that he said. That’s just me, honestly, and just being, you know, African-American, being a guy that played the position.

“I feel like as brothers, we should all look out for each other in that case. A lot of people that they said were better than me, they’re not doing the same thing I’m doing. So at the end of the day, everything panned out how it’s supposed to be, and I’m just thankful I’m blessed. I’ve got the right team and the right everybody around me.”

Sanders made some headlines for brushing off Newton before his UCF game.

Newton would go on to say that Sanders appears to be in character when off the field.

“I don't have a problem with Shedeur. I just want Shedeur to understand that being a quarterback gives you privilege and “unprivilege” to do certain things. Like when the game is on, cut that dawg on. When the game off, now take your helmet off and play the game. It's like he always in character. Like he gotta portray that he hard.”

Colorado football thriving in Big 12

Feuds with former NFL players don't matter much when the world is Shedeur Sanders' oyster. Sanders has passed for 2,882 yards with 24 touchdowns and six interceptions. Teammate and two-way star Travis Hunter leads the team with 856 receiving yards and nine touchdowns.

The Buffaloes are 7-2 and second in the Big 12. Only the 9-0 BYU Cougars, ranked No. 6, are having a better year in the conference. Sanders and Hunter are frontrunners to be the Heisman Memorial Trophy winner and both are projected to be top picks in the 2025 NFL Draft. However, head coach Deion Sanders said he would direct where each player ends up in the draft privately.

“Yeah, but I’m not going to do it publicly. I’ll do it privately,” Sanders said. “I’m gonna be Dad until the cows come home, and with Travis as well.”

“Like, I don’t want my kid [Shedeur] going nowhere cold next year. He grew up in Texas. He played in Jackson, played in Colorado. Season’s over before it gets cold in Colorado. I’m just thinking way ahead. I don’t want that for him.

“Top four, anywhere from one to four. One of them is going to be one and the latter one would not go behind four. Now, all of this is subjective because I know where I kind of want them to go. There are certain cities where it ain't going to happen. It's going to be an Eli.”

No. 17 Colorado football has won six of their last seven. The Buffaloes host the Utah Utes on Saturday, November 16, at noon EST.