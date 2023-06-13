Colorado football coach Deion Sanders is not just one proud mentor to the Buffaloes. He is also a proud parent to his son. All of the efforts by Coach Prime and Shedeur Sanders paid off. The Black College Football Hall of Fame awarded the former Jackson State football quarterback their elusive Deacon Jones Award.

He was given the recognition at the Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Atlanta, per Kyle Mosey of MSN. This adds to his stacked trophy case along with his 2022 SWAC Offensive Player of the Year award, and BOXTOROW HBCU National Offensive Player of the Year trophy.

Shedeur Sanders more than deserved the award. He totaled 488 passes with 3,752 passing yards in the 2022 season. His elite playmaking gave way to 40 touchdowns with only eight interceptions thrown. Deion Sanders' son also has fast feet as he had six rushing touchdowns in his last stint with Jackson State football.

The accolades also add up for Shedeur Sanders. He drove the Tigers to an undefeated regular season record en route to their second straight Southwestern Athletic Conference football championship. The young Sanders only lacks the 2022 HBCU National Championship as they fell short in the final. He did not go down without swinging. Shedeur Sanders made the clutch pass to Travis Hunter for them to have a chance in overtime against North Carolina Central football.

He now transitions out of Jackson State and joins his dad at Colorado football. The success Shedeur experiences are not just because he is the son of Deion Sanders. Rather, he has made his name.