The Colorado football team dropped to 3-2 after losing 48-41 to USC football. The Trojans initially had a 21-0 lead, but the Buffaloes continued to rally and brought the game within seven points. Though the game was much closer than the Buffaloes' blowout loss to Oregon last week when they lost 42-6, quarterback Shedeur Sanders does not see a silver lining.

Following the loss, Sanders was asked about what the comeback attempt means to which he replied, “Nothing. We just lost,” via The Athletic's David Ubben.

Sanders was later asked if he believed in moral victories, to which he replied, “I don’t know what that means,” via Sporting News.

Reporter: "Do you believe in moral victories? Do you think this was a moral victory?" Shedeur Sanders: "I don't know what that means."

While Shedeur Sanders may understandably not see any positives in a loss to a conference rival, he did play well as the Buffaloes attempted to overcome a huge deficit to the Trojans. Sanders went 30-45 for 371 yards and four touchdowns with a pick. They didn't get the win, but the offense still rebounded after Sanders only put up 159 yards and a touchdown and scored six points versus the Ducks last week.

After losing the past couple games, Sanders will fully fall out of Heisman trophy contention after he had previously been a candidate through the first three weeks when he led the Buffaloes to a 3-0 record. Still, it's been a great season for Shedeur. Overall on the year, Shedeur has thrown for 1,781 yards and 15 touchdowns through five games.

Sanders and the Buffaloes next head to Arizona State where they'll look to get their fourth win of the year.