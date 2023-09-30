USC football entered Saturday's clash against Colorado as heavy favorites. The Trojans are 4-0 and ranked No. 8 overall. Meanwhile, the Buffaloes suffered their first loss of the season against Oregon last week. With all of that being said, Shedeur Sanders has caught the attention of reigning Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams.

“He's been ballin' to be honest,” Williams said of Sanders, per Pete Thamel of ESPN. “He has good players around him. Good fanbase right now and they're enjoying it as they should.”

USC football: Caleb Williams enjoying another stellar season

Williams, as aforementioned, won the Heisman last season. Sanders is going to challenge him and other contenders this year though. The Colorado football QB has performed well even with the Buffaloes loss against Oregon.

Caleb Williams is projected to be the No. 1 pick in the NFL draft though. Entering Saturday's game, Williams had thrown for 1,200 yards and 15 touchdowns to go along with a 74.3 completion percentage and no interceptions. In other words, he's been fantastic and will be in the conversation for Heisman once again.

USC football is looking to reach the College Football Playoff. Their schedule will not make that goal simple though. Following this Colorado game, the Trojans will battle both Notre Dame and Utah in October. In November, they are scheduled to face Washington, Oregon, and UCLA.

That said, USC likely feels confident with Caleb Williams at quarterback. He's already one of, if not the best player in college football. Perhaps Shedeur Sanders and Colorado can make things interesting on Saturday though.