Colorado football quarterback Shedeur Sanders is not happy with how his season ended. Sanders and Colorado got knocked around by BYU, and lost the Alamo Bowl Saturday. The departing quarterback did however feel that the future of the Colorado program is bright.

“It felt great representing Colorado and bringing it back to where it was in the past,” Sanders said, per ESPN. “And obviously, we laid the foundation of the program, so now it's stable for the other players that are coming in to take off and pick up where we left off at.”

Sanders and Travis Hunter are heading to the NFL, after having a stellar season offensively for Colorado. The Buffaloes went 9-4 and posted 13 total victories in the last two seasons. That's a remarkable upgrade from where the program was in 2022, when it won just one contest.

Sanders is considered one of the top quarterback prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft, from just about every analyst.

Colorado football has another quarterback waiting in the wings

Sanders will be greatly missed at Colorado, but the Buffaloes have another star coming in to replace him. Quarterback Julian Lewis joined the Buffaloes recently and will likely be the starter in 2025.

Lewis trained with Sanders and two-way star Travis Hunter before the Alamo Bowl. Colorado football fans are anxiously awaiting to see what Lewis can do. He's a highly-regarded prospect that was committed to USC, before changing his mind and traveling to Boulder.

Lewis will have a lot to replace. Sanders entered the 2024 season as a pre-season All-Big 12 selection. He posted 4,134 passing yards and a whopping 37 touchdowns this campaign. Shedeur did struggle to protect the ball at times, as he threw 10 interceptions.

There are 10 players in general who joined Colorado football early during the Alamo Bowl, per Yahoo Sports. That includes another quarterback in Kaidon Salter, a transfer from Liberty. Colorado football will certainly have a lot of questions answered in the coming months, as the Buffaloes look to improve upon this 9-win campaign.