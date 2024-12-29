In their final game of the season, Colorado football put up one of its worst performances, falling to BYU in the Alamo Bowl 36-14. While the score shows what kind of game this was, a vocal group on social media loved Colorado's downfall as a football program in the last game Deion Sanders will coach his sons in.

Considering Deion and Shedeur Sanders aren't the most beloved father-son duo in college football, the online world loved every second of BYU's Alamo Bowl beatdown, especially at halftime once the score was 20-0.

By the time this game ended, Colorado had just two total rushing yards, as BYU's defense wasn't allowing anything on the ground.

Now, solely looking at his stat sheet, Shedeur Sanders played an okay game, completing 16-of-23 passing attempts for 208 yards and two touchdowns. However, Sanders also had a pair of interceptions, including one of the worst-looking turnovers of his college career.

And while social media ate him up for that, especially those who weren't necessarily rooting for him in the first place, the entire Colorado football program was liable to receive criticism online for the poor performance.

Social media drags Colorado football after abysmal performance vs. BYU in Alamo Bowl

Regardless of what team college fans root for, there seems to be a part of the community that isn't fond of Deion Sanders and his Colorado football program. Given his eccentric personality and even the fact that his son is the starting quarterback, people dislike Colorado because of it.

And it's safe to say those fans absolutely loved how the Alamo Bowl ended, with Colorado getting blown out by BYU.

Though BYU was ranked No. 17 going into this game, they looked like they could've been ranked in the top 10 after their dominating win over Colorado.

It didn't need to be a dominant win to get fans jacked up, but since it was, social media went even crazier the entire game.

Here were some of the best reactions from the Alamo Bowl between Colorado and BYU:

Now, while social media had their fun after Colorado's performance in the Alamo Bowl, it'll be their last time to dunk on them for the rest of the college football season.