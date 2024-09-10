Colorado football received great news regarding Shilo Sanders's return timeline after arm surgery to repair a fractured forearm. According to head coach Deion Sanders via ESPN's Adam Rittenberg, the Buffaloes' safety is expected to miss 2-3 weeks.

“Colorado coach Deion Sanders confirms safety Shilo Sanders underwent arm surgery Sunday. Said he woke up from surgery and said he was ready to play this week (he won't, obviously).

“Shilo Sanders is expected to miss 2-3 weeks, per Deion Sanders, who notes his son is a very fast healer.”

Deion Sanders took to social media to share a message for his son.

Shilo Sanders left the contest against the Cornhuskers in the first quarter after a tackle attempt on Nebraska RB Dante Dowdell. Deion Sanders confirmed Shilo had a broken forearm and would not return.

The National Institutes of Health studied this injury among NFL players in 2018. The recovery time average is 3 to 6 months. It is possible Shilo Sanders' injury wasn't as serious. A 2-3 week return would have Sanders back on the field in Week 7, after the team's Week 6 bye, against the No. 14 Kansas State Wildcats.

Shilo Sanders' transfer journey to Colorado football

Shilo Sanders is a sixth-year senior who began his collegiate career in 2019 with the South Carolina Gamecocks. After two seasons with South Carolina, Shilo Sanders joined his brother QB Shedeur Sanders and father HC Deion Sanders at Jackson State. Ahead of the 2023 Colorado football season, the trio joined the Buffaloes.

Shilo Sanders started 11 games for Colorado in 2023. He collected 70 tackles, 0.5 TFL, three passes defended, four forced fumbles and one interception returned for a touchdown.

The Colorado Buffaloes travel to Fort Collins in Week 3 to face in-state rivals, the Colorado State Rams, on Saturday, September 14 at 7:30 p.m. EST. In 2023, Deion Sanders and CSU head coach Jay Norvell had a lot of back-and-forth drama, which has continued into this season.