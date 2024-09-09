While Colorado football safety Shilo Sanders suffered a season-ending injury on Saturday, his dad and coach Deion Sanders will morally support him until he's healthy again. Deion posted photos with both Shilo and his fellow son Deion Jr. following Shilo's surgery.

Deion also dedicated a sweet message to his son, via social media.

“God is Good! Can’t wait to see u back ready to go. Love ya son! @ShiloSanders @DeionSandersJr,” Sanders said.

Shilo broke his forearm in the first quarter against Nebraska. The graduate student is a big loss for the Buffaloes defense, as he was their leading tackler last year.

Shilo began his career at South Carolina before transferring to Jackson State in 2021, where he received second-team All-SWAC honors. Deion then brought him over to Colorado in 2023.

How will the Buffaloes survive defensively without Shilo?

Colorado football could struggle without Shilo Sanders

The Buffaloes have been shaky at best defensively thus far, giving up 26 points to FCS program North Dakota State and 28 points to Nebraska this past Saturday. Sanders has the fourth-most tackles on the squad (11), so the rest of the secondary will have to pick up the slack. Luckily, the team has a chance for a get-right game against cross-town rival Colorado State in Week 3.

Cornhuskers coach Matt Rhule wished both Shilo and quarterback Shedeur Sanders well following their injuries, via The Mirror's Sam Frost.

“First of all, I hope Shilo and Shedeur are OK,” he said. “I don't know if Shedeur could have finished or not, but Shilo got taken in and was out, so hopefully they are both OK. They're both great players and great competitors and I wish them the best.”

Deion was grateful for Rhule's decency.

“Hats off to coach Rhule and his staff,” Sanders replied. “They coached a heck of a game. A great guy, we came into class together as coaches and I'm always rooting for them unless they play us. But I'm happy if we're going to get our butts kicked, might as well be him, a god-fearing man.”