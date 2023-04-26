Things may not be as rosy in Boulder as they seem. Colorado football head coach Deion Sanders is being accused by two transfers of withholding practice film that would be given to prospective recruiters.

“For the coaches who are trying to recruit me. I am sorry but I will not be able to get y’all my film from my practices last season since I am not allowed to have it because the head coach at CU won’t allow it,” Colorado tight end transfer Zach Courtney Tweeted. “This is very unlucky and if you have any questions just text me!”

The wild tale took another turn when when linebacker Kaden Ludwick, who was one of 18 Buffaloes to enter the transfer portal after the program’s annual spring game (Courtney did so before), seemingly backed up the claim in various Twitter interactions.

We all need our film lol — Kaden Ludwick 🃏 (@KadenLudwick) April 25, 2023

If true, this could be an especially negative look for Sanders, who had told players to “hop in the portal” when he made his introductory speech to the team. Encouraging mass departures, which will make room for the many new players he added to the roster, and then withholding footage seems contradictory, to say the least.

Of course, there could be other details that emerge that bring more clarity to this unusual situation. In the meanwhile, though, the polarizing Sanders has at least two disgruntled former players stewing over this alleged denial of access.

Courtney is a freshman who committed to Colorado football in 2021 and enrolled last June. He claimed to have been told to transfer in a since deleted Tweet. Ludwick, like Courtney, was a three-star recruit upon joining the Buffaloes. He redshirted in his freshman season last year.

The next phase of their football journey continues, but these accusations against Deion Sanders ensures that their Colorado narrative is not completely closed. Fans will eagerly await response from the program.