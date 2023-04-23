My name is Owen Crisafulli, and I recently received my Masters in Business Administration from Nichols College. Previously, I obtained my Bachelor's degree in Sport Management, and for awhile I ran my own sports website. Sports are my passion, and I thoroughly enjoy writing about my thoughts and opinions that are related to the game. I have been a lifelong fan of the major professional teams in Boston, and love discussing all topics surrounding those teams.

After a successful stint with the Jackson State Tigers, Deion Sanders has taken the next step forward in his football coaching career by becoming the Colorado Buffaloes newest head coach. After an ugly 2022 season that saw them post just a 1-11 record, Colorado will be hoping that Sanders can work on turning their football team around.

Excitement surrounding Colorado’s football squad is certainly high, and it didn’t take long for many fans to figure that out. Sanders, one of the most electric players in NFL history, has proven to be just as good of a coach as he was a football player early in his career. And as a result, the team’s spring game on Saturday afternoon was attended by a whooping 45,000 fans, which seemed to stun Sanders.

“I was amazed. It was a moment you’ll never forget.” – Deion Sanders, ESPN

To compare from this year to last year, just 2,000 folks attended Colorado’s spring game in 2022. Not to mention, the temperatures were extremely cold and snowy for much of the day. But the allure of Sanders was just too much to ignore, and fans turned out in crowds to get their first look at the 2023 Buffaloes squad.

While you can’t really make much of a spring game, it is always interesting to get a glimpse at your favorite college football team with the season still a few months away. Regardless of how they looked on the field, though, Sanders’ mere presence on the sidelines has fired up Colorado fans, and it will be worth keeping an eye on Sanders to see whether or not he can lead the Buffaloes to a much-needed bounce back season after their horrid 2022 campaign.