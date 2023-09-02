The Deion Sanders era for Colorado football has officially begun and Snoop Dogg is absolutely loving it.

The Buffaloes came out firing on all cylinders in their Week 1 clash with TCU, who were in the CFP a year ago. But with a relatively new roster, CU put the foot on the gas pedal from the get-go against Sonny Dykes' squad, and that fired up Snoop, who sent a fiery NSFW message to anyone doubting Sanders' ability to improve this program.

Via Barstool Sports:

Need Snoop Dogg on the call for every Colorado game this year pic.twitter.com/cop4Tbz7DJ — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 2, 2023

Colorado football took an early 7-0 lead on their first offensive drive and then also notched a pick shortly after. At the moment, they're up 24-14 on the Horned Frogs on the road in the third quarter. Not too bad.

With the addition of Primetime as their next head coach, there's been a lot more attention on a program that went just 1-11 a year ago and could barely score points. Sanders then brought in a plethora of new players, including his son, Shedeur Sanders, the current QB1.

Going into Fort Worth and working TCU is something to definitely be proud of. I mean, this team was just in the National Championship in January against Georgia. Sure, there are a lot of different players, but regardless, it's still impressive.

The Colorado football offense is looking solid, especially through the air. Travis Hunter, Jimmy Horn, and Dylan Edwards have all done their part so far in the game, with Edwards reeling in two touchdowns from Sanders, who is shining.

Better days are ahead for CU and it's safe to say they have a fan in Snoop Dogg.