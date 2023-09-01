Once again, good luck if you're betting on this game. Honestly, it could go either way. However, it's tough to see the Buffaloes getting blown out by 21 or more points here. Several factors could contribute to determining the winner of this game, and we'll delve into those shortly.

3. Travis Hunter gets his first interception and touchdown as a receiver

This is probably the boldest pick in the entire piece, but hey, we're going for it. Travis Hunter was one of the highest-ranked recruits coming out of high school just two years ago. A versatile player, he excels as a wide receiver on offense and a cornerback on defense; this kid is truly a special talent. He's essentially the college football equivalent of Los Angeles Angels two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani to an extent. Undoubtedly, he's a focal point on this team, as most eyes will be on him whenever he steps onto the field.

TCU will be starting last year's initial starter at quarterback in sophomore Chandler Morris. In his lone appearance, he went 13-for-20 with 111 yards before exiting the game with a sprained MCL. TCU will also introduce a new offensive coordinator in Kendal Briles following Garrett Riley's departure for Clemson. Much like other aspects of this game, there are several question marks here. Hunter could have a significant impact, signaling his arrival to Colorado football with an interception and an offensive touchdown as a wide receiver in his debut game.

2. Shedeur Sanders throws for at least 280 yards and 2 touchdowns

In two seasons at Jackson State, Shedeur Sanders nearly threw for a combined total of 7,000 yards, while also racking up 70 total touchdowns compared to just 14 interceptions. That was obviously at a different level of competition, but Sanders was a four-star recruit who was actually on TCU head coach Sonny Dykes' radar while he was at SMU. Sanders not only has the pedigree, but he's got his own set of skills, and he should have a talented group of wide receivers around him as well led by Hunter. The big question mark will be Colorado's offensive line. Sanders can have a good first game as a Buffalo, and it says here he will pass for over 250 yards and a minimum of two touchdowns.

1. Colorado will suffer lack of depth, Texas heat

There's a chance that Colorado football can pull off the upset here. With TCU losing so much talent from last season, getting put in a high pressure matchup against a Colorado team with so much mystery makes it seem like anything can happen in Week 1. However, where the game will start to separate itself is depth, which TCU has more of than Colorado does. That's where a lot of games are won and lost, and while Colorado can match up starter for starter for the most part, after that it may become an issue. That could especially play a part in the high noon kickoff in Fort Worth, Texas, where it's slated to be 95 degrees by kickoff. Perspiration and cramping will be at an all-time high, and it remains to be seen whether or not the Buffaloes can hang on for all four quarters.