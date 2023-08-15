Colorado football wide receiver Travis Hunter is one of the most hyped prospects in college football, and one of his coaches is not slowing down the hype train by any means. The Buffaloes wide receivers coach Brett Bartolone says that Travis Hunter's progress from Spring to Fall has been incredible, reports CUSportsReport's Nicolette Edwards.

“Night and day. He's so talented and so versatile. He's the most explosive and athletic guy I've ever coached. … He spent obviously the whole spring with us. It was just fine-tuning those small fundamentals within the wide receiver position and really just learning the offense, and it's night and day. It's not even close. Travis works at it, he really does, and he's got a lot on his plate right now obviously doing both, but he's doing a heck of a job.”

Brett Bartolone refers to the fact that Travis Hunter is set to play on both sides of the ball for Colorado football this year. With all of the responsibilities on his plate, Bartolone emphasizes that Hunter is still showing out on a daily basis.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Hunter figures to be one of the premier weapons for Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders this year. The two played together at Jackson State, so Colorado fans have to be happy about the chemistry that they are bringing to the program.

Stay tuned into Colorado football fall camp for any more updates regarding Travis Hunter. Given the prospect that he is, it would come as no surprise to see more hype come out surrounding the two-way player.