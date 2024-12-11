Colorado football plans to raid the 2024-25 transfer portal under Deion Sanders. The Buffaloes already lost former four-star Destin Wade to the transfer portal. However, one intriguing QB target is on the Buffaloes' radar, as revealed by On3.com's Steve Wiltfong Wednesday.

The recruiting insider unveiled Liberty Flames star Kaidon Salter as “the top quarterback target” for Sanders and the Buffaloes. Salter is garnering attention as a dynamic dual-threat passer out of Liberty. The former Flames quarterback has two visits already lined up. Wiltfong shared when Salter will trek to Boulder.

“Salter will be at Syracuse on Friday. He is setting up a visit to be with Sanders and the Buffaloes next week,” Wiltfong said. “The talented signal-caller would be a nice bridge between Shedeur Sanders and incoming blue-chip passer Julian Lewis.”

Salter starred outside of a power conference for the last two seasons. He compiled 3,956 total yards in 2023 — including 2,876 passing yards. He combined for 44 total touchdowns with 32 coming through the air.

Salter's numbers dipped in 2024, though. He settled for 1,886 passing yards, 587 rushing, and combined for 22 total touchdowns. Salter still went 8-3 as a starter in '24. Liberty took fourth overall in Conference USA.

The native of Cedar Hill, Texas started his recruiting period as a coveted four-star prospect. He was the sixth-best overall prospect from the state of Texas in the 2021 class, per 247Sports. He starred in a graduating class that featured Quinn Ewers as the No. 1 Texas talent that season.

Salter eventually chose Tennessee as his first CFB stop. The then-Volunteers recruit even earned Jayden Daniels comparisons by 247Sports' Gabe Brooks in his prospect evaluation. Brooks predicted a “high NFL Draft” ceiling for Salter.

He eventually transferred to Liberty and took control of the full QB reins for 2023. Now, Salter is considered one of the top QB prospects in the portal. But he's got Sanders and Colorado now lurking, and in hot pursuit.