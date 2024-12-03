Liberty quarterback Kaidon Salter entered the transfer portal on Monday. The college football regular season came to a close over the weekend, and while the Flames will still get a bowl game, Salter wants to be in the transfer portal as early as possible so that he can find the best fit for him. This is the second time that he has entered his name into the transfer portal as he started his college football career at Tennessee.

“BREAKING: Liberty QB Kaidon Salter plans to enter the Transfer Portal, he tells @on3sports,” Hayes Fawcett said in a post. “The 6’1 195 QB will have 1 year of eligibility remaining Has totaled 7,900 Yards & 77 TDs in his college career.”

Kaidon Salter started his career at Tennessee before being dismissed from the program following an arrest before his career even got underway. He transferred to Liberty, and he has spent the last four seasons there. He has one year of eligibility remaining.

Salter shared a message regarding his decision on social media:

“As I reflect on my journey at Liberty since 2021, this campus has had a positive influence on my growth and development as a student-athlete,” Salter said. “The atmosphere here has always been filled with positive energy, endless love, and uplifting support. The coaches developed me on and off the field and their dedication played a vital role in my positive experience at liberty. The 2023 season will forever hold a special place in my heart as one of the most unforgettable and proudest moments in my career. I am grateful to the coaches and staff for allowing me to be myself, both on and off the field. To my teammates, thank you for trusting me to lead our team. I have learned so much from all of you and we will always be brothers. To our loyal fans, thank you for your unwavering love and support. As I move forward and enter the transfer portal, I will always cherish the memories and invaluable lessons learned here. It is time for me to take the next step in my journey and do what I feel is best for my career. With that said, the relationships I’ve built at Liberty will always remain personal and close to my heart. God Bless, Kaidon Salter #7.”

Salter had an impressive career at Liberty as he put up some good numbers as a starter, and he has a lot of experience. He had the opportunity to play at a power four school out of high school, and he let that opportunity slip away. He should get another chance out of the transfer portal.