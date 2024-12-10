Colorado football is set to lose a talented, four-star quarterback to the transfer portal as the program ends an era in Boulder. Head coach Deion Sanders has done a phenomenal job with the Buffaloes, compiling a 9-3 record in 2024. Colorado football has been led by two top NFL prospects: quarterback Shedeur Sanders and cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter. Going for its first ten-win season since 2016, the Buffaloes got some bad news a few weeks before their bowl game.

According to CBS Sports National College Football Reporter Matt Zentiz, quarterback Destin Wade is entering the transfer portal. Wade, a sophomore from Spring Hill, Tennesee, came to Boulder this offseason from Kentucky.

Colorado football's future at quarterback revolves around one player

Wade's departure is a blow to the Buffaloes. Shedeur Sanders will leave Boulder after Colorado football plays BYU in the Alamo Bowl on December 28th. The senior has been at the forefront of this program's rebirth. Throwing for 35 touchdowns and eight interceptions, Sanders won the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award for the nation's top quarterback and was named Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year. His and Wade's future absences leave questions for the Buffaloes at the most important position.

Luckily, Deion Sanders has a replacement lined up to lead Colorado football in the future. The Buffaloes shocked the college football world a few weeks ago, flipping five-star quarterback Julian Lewis from USC. Lewis is the number two overall recruit in the country and will likely be the starter on day one. The Carrollton, Georgia native is a superb pocket passer who will come into a program with expectations that will continue to rise.

Colorado football's 35th-ranked recruiting class indicates that the program will be aggressive in the transfer portal. Losing two top NFL draft picks will lead to a transition period. However, Deion Sanders will still expect to field a very competitive team in 2024.

Overall, the Buffaloes have had a stellar year in their new conference, the Big 12. The team went 7-2 in conference play and was tied with four teams at the top by season's end. Arizona State went on to win the Big 12 and grabbed the automatic bid into the College Football Playoff. The Sun Devils were another inspirational story in 2024, rebounding after a 3-9 first year under head coach Kenny Dillingham. ASU was the second former PAC 12 team to win its new conference, along with the No. 1 team in the country, Oregon.

Despite Destin Wade's transfer, the Buffaloes should be secure at the quarterback position. The sophomore likely left because Deion Sanders told him Julian Lewis would be the starter in 2025. Lewis' commitment is additionally opening doors for the Buffaloes to other top recruits in the country.

With a bright future, Deion Sanders remains as committed as ever to this program's new era. Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter ultimately built the foundation for Colorado football. It will be up to players like Lewis to take this program to heights it has never been before.